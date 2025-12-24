Microsoft warns H-1B staff of overseas travel risks amid visa delays

To better understand the scale of the disruption, Microsoft asked employees to share details of their visa appointments through an internal survey.

Microsoft has issued an advisory to employees on H-1B and H-4 visas, warning that overseas travel could result in prolonged delays and difficulties returning to the United States, amid widespread rescheduling of visa appointments by US consulates, according to a report by Business Insider.

In an internal memo, the company informed staff that several US consulates had begun postponing existing visa appointments by several months, creating uncertainty for employees who require fresh visa stamps to continue working in the US. Microsoft stated that the situation was rapidly evolving and advised employees to carefully reassess international travel plans in light of the changing circumstances, the report said.

According to the advisory, rescheduling notices have been most prominent at US consulates in Chennai and Hyderabad, where new appointment dates are being pushed far into the future. Microsoft informed employees that some revised dates were being scheduled as late as June 2026, highlighting the scale of the disruption, as per the report.

The company attributed the delays to operational pressures caused by a new requirement mandating online presence reviews for H-1B and H-4 visas, which came into effect on December 15. Microsoft stated that the additional screening had reduced the number of applications that consulates could process each day and that further time was required to implement the new vetting procedures, the Business Insider report added.

While the advisory confirmed that the enhanced screening currently applies to H-1B and H-4 visas, as well as F, J and M categories, Microsoft informed employees that broader knock-on effects on overall processing timelines could emerge.

The company also highlighted the unpredictability of the rescheduling process. According to the report, some employees had already travelled for visa appointments only to receive rescheduling notices without prior warning, while others were informed before departure. In this context, Microsoft cautioned that emergency visa appointments were highly unlikely to be granted under the current circumstances.

The memo provided specific guidance based on employees’ locations and visa status. For employees currently outside the US whose H-1B visa appointments had been postponed by several months and who required a new visa stamp, Microsoft said they would be contacted directly and asked to formally report their situation. Employees who still hold valid visa stamps were advised to return to the US before expiry, provided their visa category allows work authorisation.

Employees still in the US were urged to reconsider international travel. Those with upcoming trips who require a new visa stamp were advised to strongly consider changing their plans, as they would be unable to return to the US until a new stamp is issued. Microsoft also flagged potential limitations on employees’ ability to perform work tied to US roles while stranded overseas.

Even employees whose appointments had not yet been rescheduled were warned of risks, with Microsoft stating that appointments could be moved during travel, potentially leaving employees unable to return. The company informed staff that it was continuing to assess the extent of delays at other consulates.

To better understand the scale of the disruption, Microsoft asked employees to share details of their visa appointments through an internal survey. The company said this would help identify which consulates are affected, the length of delays, and whether other visa categories are also impacted.

Acknowledging the anxiety caused by the uncertainty, Microsoft informed employees who are currently stranded abroad that it would provide direct and orderly guidance as soon as possible, the report added.

