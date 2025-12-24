Telegram founder Pavel Durov to fund IVF for women using his donated sperm

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has said he will pay for IVF treatments for women under the age of 37 who choose to conceive using his donated sperm, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The billionaire entrepreneur also pledged that his biological children would receive a share of his vast personal fortune, a rare public commitment that has drawn widespread attention.

Durov, who founded the encrypted messaging platform Telegram, is already known for his unconventional views on wealth, privacy and personal freedom. His latest announcement places him at the centre of discussions around assisted reproduction, donor anonymity, and the responsibilities of ultra-wealthy individuals in shaping family structures beyond traditional norms.

The move has triggered mixed reactions online, with some hailing it as a progressive approach to reproductive choice and others raising ethical and legal questions around consent, inheritance, and long-term obligations.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 11:19 AM