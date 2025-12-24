Coca-Cola India bottler HCCB plans to cut around 300 jobs to streamline operations

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) is planning to lay off around 300 employees across functions.

Coca-Cola India’s bottling arm, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), has reportedly initiated layoffs as part of an effort to streamline operations under its new leadership.

According to a report by The Economic Times, citing sources, the company is planning to lay off around 300 employees across functions. The move follows the appointment of Hemant Rupani, formerly with Mondelez International, as chief executive officer in July, succeeding Juan Pablo Rodriguez.

Storyboard18 could not independently verify the information.

HCCB employs about 5,000 people and operates 15 manufacturing facilities across India, where it bottles and distributes brands such as Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Minute Maid and Kinley packaged water. The reported downsizing is expected to impact multiple verticals, including sales, supply chain, distribution and bottling operations at manufacturing plants.

The ET report quoted an HCCB spokesperson as saying that the layoffs are part of a routine review of business operations. “Staying in sync with evolving business needs requires us to re-evaluate capabilities, structures, and take corrective actions where necessary,” the spokesperson said.

The reported job cuts come despite HCCB posting a consolidated profit of Rs 615.03 crore in FY25, while revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,042.56 crore. The company’s total income for the year increased 7.7% to Rs 5,171.48 crore.

Under Coca-Cola’s operating model, the parent supplies beverage concentrates to bottlers, which manufacture and distribute finished products within their respective territories.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 10:09 AM