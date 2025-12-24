Zomato partners with Amazon Pay to offer cashback on food orders

Zomato has entered into a partnership with Amazon Pay to offer cashback-style rewards to customers using Amazon Pay Balance on the food delivery platform, as companies look to deepen user engagement through payment-led incentives.

Under the new collaboration, Zomato users can earn Zomato Money on every order paid for using Amazon Pay Balance. The rewards vary by day, with customers receiving 3% Zomato Money on weekday orders and 5% on weekend transactions.

The company said the initiative is aimed at making food ordering more rewarding while strengthening its payments ecosystem. Zomato Money earned through the programme can be redeemed on future orders across the platform.

Zomato executives said the partnership aligns with the company’s broader strategy of building an integrated consumer ecosystem across food delivery, quick commerce and digital payments.

Users can link their Amazon Pay Balance with the Zomato app either through the payment settings menu or directly during checkout. Once linked, customers can select the applicable promotional offer from the app’s offer section and complete payment using Amazon Pay Balance to avail the rewards.

Amazon Pay said the tie-up expands its footprint in everyday digital payments, allowing customers to use their stored balance for frequent food orders while earning instant benefits. The partnership is expected to appeal to high-frequency users across India, particularly during peak weekend ordering periods.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 1:02 PM