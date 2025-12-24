Salesforce partners with Garuda Aerospace to boost customer lifecycle operations

The move comes as tech giants race to win over enterprises with increasingly sophisticated AI tools.

US-based SaaS major Salesforce has partnered with Chennai-headquartered drone manufacturing startup Garuda Aerospace to transform its customer lifecycle experience, the companies informed.

Under the partnership, Salesforce’s Agentforce Sales and Agentforce will be deployed to create a unified, intelligent platform aimed at streamlining operations, strengthening customer relationships and supporting Garuda Aerospace’s rapid geographical expansion into Southeast Asia and Africa.

As Garuda Aerospace expands into new verticals such as agriculture, defence and infrastructure, the use of Salesforce is expected to enable closer collaboration across marketing, sales and service functions, the companies stated. The implementation will also help eliminate data silos and provide employees with real-time, actionable insights focused on measurable business outcomes.

Garuda Aerospace said the deployment directly impacts more than 90 per cent of its current client base in India, strengthening its business-to-government, business-to-business and business-to-consumer workflows.

Salesforce recently launched Agentforce 360, a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence tools built on Agentforce, with the aim of connecting human teams and AI agents within a single system, according to the company.

Mankiran Chowhan, managing director for sales and distribution at Salesforce India, stated that the drone industry is witnessing significant growth driven by rapid technology adoption across sectors. He added that the collaboration with Garuda Aerospace will unify its marketing, sales and service operations on a single intelligent platform and support the wider adoption of its industrial-grade drone technology.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and director of Garuda Aerospace, said technology has always been central to the company’s operations and that the partnership with Salesforce reinforces its focus on operational excellence and customer experience. He informed that unified data intelligence and seamless collaboration will enable the company to deliver faster and more personalised services while accelerating its next phase of growth.

Jayaprakash further stated, as per a Salesforce release, that the digital transformation will empower teams to make better decisions, deepen customer relationships and scale operations with agility as Garuda Aerospace expands into new verticals and global markets.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 1:54 PM