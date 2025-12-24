ISRO launches heaviest-ever LVM3 payload with US communication satellite

Storyboard18 Awards
The LVM3-M6 mission deployed a next-generation US communication satellite aimed at delivering cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide.

By  Storyboard18Dec 24, 2025 1:04 PM
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully launched its LVM3-M6 rocket carrying the United States’ next-generation BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite, marking the heaviest payload ever placed into low Earth orbit by the LVM3 launch vehicle.

Weighing approximately 6,100 kg, the satellite surpassed ISRO’s previous payload record and was accurately inserted into its designated orbit shortly after liftoff, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said. The mission represents a significant milestone in ISRO’s commercial launch capabilities, particularly in handling high-mass satellites destined for low Earth orbit.

The earlier record was held by the LVM3-M5 mission, which launched the Communication Satellite GSAT-03 weighing around 4,400 kg into geosynchronous transfer orbit in November. The latest launch highlights the growing versatility of ISRO’s heavy-lift rocket as it expands beyond government missions into international commercial partnerships.

The mission was conducted under a commercial agreement between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, and US-based AST SpaceMobile. The BlueBird Block-2 satellite is designed to support AST SpaceMobile’s plans to deliver high-speed cellular broadband services directly to standard smartphones without the need for specialised ground equipment.

AST SpaceMobile is developing what it describes as the world’s first space-based cellular broadband network, intended for both commercial and government use. The successful deployment of the satellite strengthens India’s position as a reliable launch partner for global satellite operators and underscores ISRO’s expanding role in the international space economy.

