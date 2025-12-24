Influencer Anunay Sood died from accidental fentanyl and alcohol overdose in Las Vegas

Anunay Sood began his career by documenting his travels on Instagram before going on to launch a Dubai-based digital performance and marketing agency.

US authorities have confirmed that Dubai-based travel influencer Anunay Sood died due to an accidental overdose involving fentanyl and alcohol, according to official findings released in Nevada. The 32-year-old died on November 4 in Las Vegas, as per a report by TMZ.

Officials in Clark County, Nevada, informed that Sood’s cause of death was listed as combined fentanyl and ethanol toxicity, with the manner of death ruled accidental. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel while attending the Las Vegas Concours 2025 car show. Law enforcement officers had earlier stated that narcotics were found near his body at the scene.

According to earlier police accounts cited in reports, a woman staying with Sood told investigators that the group purchased what they believed to be cocaine from a man on the casino floor at around 4 am. She stated that Sood, along with her and another woman, consumed the substance before falling asleep. She further informed that when the two women woke up about an hour later, they found Sood unresponsive.

Police stated that they recovered a small bag containing an unidentified white substance from the hotel room, along with other evidence indicating that the powder had been snorted. Authorities later revealed that the substance contained fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid linked to a rising number of accidental overdoses in the United States.

Sood began his career by documenting his travels on Instagram before going on to launch a Dubai-based digital performance and marketing agency. Over the years, he travelled to 46 countries and frequently spoke about his ambition to visit all 195 countries and regions worldwide.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 11:13 AM