Bengaluru woman’s Rs 62 lakh lawsuit against housing society questioned online

A 22-year-old woman from Bengaluru has drawn widespread attention on social media after claiming she filed a Rs 62 lakh civil lawsuit2- against members of her housing society’s board, accusing them of harassment, trespass and intimidation. The account, first shared by the woman on Reddit, described how what she said was a routine gathering of friends at her apartment escalated into a confrontation with society officials.

According to her post, the incident occurred on a Saturday night when five friends visited her home. She stated that there was no party or loud music and said they were only cooking and talking. She informed users that the situation escalated when a society member knocked on her door and told her that bachelors were not allowed in the building, demanding that she contact the flat’s owner. She stated that she told the person she herself was the owner and that it was none of his concern.

She further claimed that four to five men then entered her living room without her consent, accusing her and her friends of drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis, and ordering her to vacate the flat the following day. According to her account, her male friends pushed the men out of the apartment, and during the altercation, one of the intruders who was attempting to check the flat was slapped while trespassing. She said the society members later called the police when they were unable to enforce their demands.

The woman stated that when police officers arrived, they asked her to prove ownership of the flat, which she refused to do on the grounds that there had been no nuisance. She added that her father had earlier insisted she install a camera in the living room for safety reasons, and that the footage recorded the entire incident.

In a subsequent Reddit post, she informed users that she had issued legal notices to the housing society and individual board members, accusing them of harassment, trespass and assault. She stated that after presenting CCTV footage to the builder and the society chairman, the accused members were removed from their positions and fined Rs 20,000 each. She added that her legal team had filed a compensation claim of Rs 62 lakh, acknowledging that while recovering the full amount could be difficult, even 10 to 12 per cent would be substantial. She also sought a permanent injunction to prevent the men from contacting her again.

As the post gained traction, several social media users expressed support and praised her decision to pursue civil remedies. Others, however, questioned the veracity of her claims and described the episode as karma farming. Some users raised doubts about how a civil suit could have been filed during the winter court vacation period and questioned assertions that the case could be heard quickly, with a number of commenters suggesting that the incident may have been fabricated.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 10:42 AM