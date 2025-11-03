Nano Banana AI prompts for Autumn; create visually stunning portraits this fall season

ADVERTISEMENT
Google Gemini's AI image generation tool Nano Banana has taken over the internet, and people are loving creating images through Artificial Intelligence. Be it festivals or simply stunning fashionable portraits - users are creating it all through this AI tool on the Google Gemini app.
As Halloween 2025 has just wrapped up, people are now creating images of the cosy autumn season. The fall vibe is clicking with audiences everywhere, with several people opting to create portraits of themselves in beautiful scenarios of the season.
Here are a list of prompts with which you can create realistic portraits on Google Gemini AI Nano Banana:
1. Reading by the Window
Prompt:
A single person sitting by a large window on a rainy November afternoon, wrapped in a wool blanket, holding a mug of tea and reading a book, amber autumn light streaming through sheer curtains, golden leaves visible outside, soft cinematic lighting, warm cozy tone, peaceful atmosphere, --vivid --realistic --soft portrait lighting --cinematic realism --autumn palette --4K.
2. Walk in the Autumn Park
Prompt:
One person walking alone through an autumn park filled with golden and rust-coloured leaves, wearing a cozy scarf and long coat, soft overcast light, leaves falling gently, cinematic shallow depth of field, warm earthy tones, serene reflective mood, --vivid --realistic --soft lighting --cinematic atmosphere --ultra-detail --4K.
3. Candlelit Evening Indoors
Prompt:
A person sitting near a table lit by candles and fairy lights, wearing a chunky knit sweater, holding a steaming cup of cocoa, surrounded by soft pillows and books, blurred background with golden bokeh, cozy cinematic composition, --vivid --realistic --soft portrait lighting --warm tone --cinematic realism --4K.
4. Autumn Café Corner
Prompt:
A single person sitting by a café window on an overcast November morning, sipping coffee, golden-brown leaves outside, soft diffused natural light filtering in, cozy textures of wood and wool, cinematic realism, reflective and tranquil vibe, --vivid --realistic --soft portrait lighting --cinematic depth --autumn atmosphere --4K.
5. Golden Hour in the Countryside
Prompt:
One person standing in a field during autumn golden hour, tall dry grass glowing in the setting sun, wearing a soft sweater or shawl, warm wind moving through hair, nostalgic cinematic tone, warm orange light, peaceful solitude, --vivid --realistic --soft golden lighting --cinematic realism --4K.