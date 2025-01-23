Netflix and Prime Video dominate Hindi content, while Disney+ Hotstar shines in regional languages

India's love for streaming continues to soar, with Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video leading the way in 2024. Ormax Media’s latest report, Streaming Originals in India: 2024, dives into the most popular original shows and films across Hindi, International, Telugu, and Tamil languages. The rankings are based on three key factors: viewership, marketing buzz, and content strength.

The report focuses exclusively on original content, leaving out theatrical films, catch-up TV, sports, and similar categories. However, it does give a special mention to India’s Got Latent, a popular show on YouTube, noting it could have ranked among the top three if YouTube originals were included.

Netflix dominated the list of the 15 most-watched Hindi streaming shows of 2024, while Prime Video’s Mirzapur Season 3 claimed the top spot, surpassing 30 million viewers. Shows produced by TVF took three of the top four spots on the "Most Liked" list, with Prime Video’s Panchayat Season 3 earning the title of the most-liked Hindi series, followed by Disney+ Hotstar’s The Legend of Hanuman.

International Success: Squid Game Stands Tall Among international originals, Netflix’s Squid Game Season 2 emerged as a powerhouse, becoming India’s most-watched international original of all time. It also became the second most-buzzed-about international show to date, trailing only behind Money Heist Season 5. Despite these successes, 2024 saw few breakout international films, with Prime Video’s Road House being the sole title to cross the 5 million viewership mark.

Disney+ Hotstar asserted dominance in regional content, claiming seven out of the top 10 spots in Tamil originals. Its Chutney Sambar was the most-liked Tamil property of the year, followed by Prime Video’s Inspector Rishi, the most-watched Tamil original of 2024.

In Telugu, Disney+ Hotstar also outperformed competitors, continuing its stronghold in regional markets.

When it comes to direct-to-OTT films, Netflix reigned supreme. The top three most-liked films of 2024 all belonged to Netflix, with Maharaj taking the top spot. In total, six of the eight films that crossed the 60-mark for "Most Liked" were Netflix productions.