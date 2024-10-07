            
      Nykaa posts strong Q2 performance, beauty revenues soar

      According to FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited which operates the Nykaa brand, the beauty vertical delivered 'robust' net revenue as well as net sales value (NSV) growth of mid-twenties, with a higher GMV growth

      By  Storyboard18Oct 7, 2024 7:55 PM
      In the June quarter, Nykaa's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,746 crore

      Beauty and fashion platform Nykaa on Monday told stock exchanges that the company has witnessed a "strong performance" with consolidated net revenue growth of mid-twenties in the second quarter of FY2025.

      According to FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited which operates the Nykaa brand, the beauty vertical delivered 'robust' net revenue as well as net sales value (NSV) growth of mid-twenties, with a higher GMV growth.

      Skincare brand Dot & Key has also witnessed rapid growth, Nykaa said in a BSE filing. Notably, Nykaa had expanded ownership to 90 percent in the new-age skincare brand this fiscal year. Nykaa brought an additional 39 percent stake in Dot & Key Wellness for a total of Rs 265 crore in the June quarter.

      In Nykaa's fashion vertical, the net sales value was seen around the early teens. Nykaa eyed optimism in demand during the second half of FY25, driven by the festive and wedding season.

      In the June quarter, Nykaa's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,746 crore. The beauty segment revenue stood at Rs 1,593 crore while revenue from fashion was Rs 148.60 crore. The e-commerce platform's profit soared to Rs 13.64 crore between April and June FY2025 as against Rs 5.52 crore in the same period last year.


      First Published on Oct 7, 2024 7:55 PM

