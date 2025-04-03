            
  • Home
  • digital
  • openai-ceo-amazed-by-indias-ai-adoption-calls-it-incredible-to-watch-61237

OpenAI CEO amazed by India’s AI adoption, calls it 'incredible to watch'

Altman’s praise comes as OpenAI experiences a surge in users from India, particularly following the viral success of its latest image-generation tool, which transforms photos into Studio Ghibli-style animations.

By  Storyboard18Apr 3, 2025 8:52 AM
OpenAI CEO amazed by India’s AI adoption, calls it 'incredible to watch'
India has become OpenAI’s second-largest market, with user numbers tripling in the past year.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has applauded India’s rapid embrace of artificial intelligence, calling it “amazing to watch.” In a recent post on X, he highlighted the country’s remarkable progress in AI adoption and creativity, adding that India is "outpacing the world."

Altman’s praise comes as OpenAI experiences a surge in users from India, particularly following the viral success of its latest image-generation tool, which transforms photos into Studio Ghibli-style animations. Since the feature’s launch last week, ChatGPT’s user base has grown significantly, with over 150 million weekly active users globally and one million new users joining after the update.

India has become OpenAI’s second-largest market, with user numbers tripling in the past year. A recent Deloitte report also supports this trend, noting that over 80% of Indian businesses are actively exploring Agentic AI—an advanced form of AI that can function with greater autonomy.

Altman, who visited India in February, has repeatedly acknowledged the country’s growing influence in the AI space. This week, he reshared images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Studio Ghibli-inspired style, alongside similar AI-generated visuals of world leaders such as Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron. With India leading the charge in AI adoption, OpenAI sees the country as a key player in the future of AI innovation.


Tags
First Published on Apr 3, 2025 8:52 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Meta launches Instagram 'Teen Accounts' in India with extra safeguards

Meta launches Instagram 'Teen Accounts' in India with extra safeguards

Digital

Mumbai Police issue third summons to Kunal Kamra, ask him to appear on April 5

Mumbai Police issue third summons to Kunal Kamra, ask him to appear on April 5

Digital

CBI must work with startups to combat AI-driven crimes, says Vaishnaw

CBI must work with startups to combat AI-driven crimes, says Vaishnaw

How it Works

SEBI’s ID mandate for intermediary ads welcomed, but industry seeks stronger AI oversight

SEBI’s ID mandate for intermediary ads welcomed, but industry seeks stronger AI oversight

Digital

No relief for Ranveer Allahbadia as Supreme Court refuses to return his passport, extends protection from arrest

No relief for Ranveer Allahbadia as Supreme Court refuses to return his passport, extends protection from arrest

Brand Marketing

Google to pay $100 million to settle 14-year-old ad lawsuit

Google to pay $100 million to settle 14-year-old ad lawsuit

Digital

OpenAI seeks $40 Billion in new funding to drive AI expansion

OpenAI seeks $40 Billion in new funding to drive AI expansion