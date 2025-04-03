OpenAI CEO amazed by India’s AI adoption, calls it 'incredible to watch'

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has applauded India’s rapid embrace of artificial intelligence, calling it “amazing to watch.” In a recent post on X, he highlighted the country’s remarkable progress in AI adoption and creativity, adding that India is "outpacing the world."
Altman’s praise comes as OpenAI experiences a surge in users from India, particularly following the viral success of its latest image-generation tool, which transforms photos into Studio Ghibli-style animations. Since the feature’s launch last week, ChatGPT’s user base has grown significantly, with over 150 million weekly active users globally and one million new users joining after the update.
India has become OpenAI’s second-largest market, with user numbers tripling in the past year. A recent Deloitte report also supports this trend, noting that over 80% of Indian businesses are actively exploring Agentic AI—an advanced form of AI that can function with greater autonomy.
Altman, who visited India in February, has repeatedly acknowledged the country’s growing influence in the AI space. This week, he reshared images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Studio Ghibli-inspired style, alongside similar AI-generated visuals of world leaders such as Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron. With India leading the charge in AI adoption, OpenAI sees the country as a key player in the future of AI innovation.