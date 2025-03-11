OpenAI may charge up to ₹17 lakh per month for expert AI services

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI is reportedly planning to introduce a range of specialised artificial intelligence (AI) agents, with some services expected to cost as much as ₹17 lakh per month. Unlike its existing subscription-based AI tools, these advanced AI agents will be offered as standalone services, catering to high-level professionals and businesses.
According to the information, OpenAI is developing three types of AI agents, each designed to function as an expert in a specific field. These AI models aim to provide advanced knowledge, strategic insights, and decision-making support, going beyond the capabilities of existing AI chatbots.
One of these AI agents is reportedly designed as a “high-income knowledge worker”, suitable for professionals such as Chief Experience Officers (CXOs), management consultants, and financial analysts. This AI service is expected to cost around ₹1.74 lakh per month.
Another AI agent under development is a software developer AI, capable of coding, debugging, and deploying software. This service could be priced at ₹8.7 lakh per month. For comparison, Devin AI, a similar AI tool, is currently available for ₹45,500 per month.
The most expensive of OpenAI’s planned offerings is a “PhD-level research” AI agent, expected to cost ₹17 lakh per month. This advanced AI could assist in conducting in-depth research, generating reports, and simulating complex scenarios. Google has also launched a similar tool called Gemini Deep Research, available to Gemini Advanced subscribers for ₹1,950 per month, but OpenAI’s AI agents are expected to offer significantly more advanced capabilities.
Given the high pricing, these AI services will likely be targeted at enterprises rather than individual users. The report also mentions that SoftBank, one of OpenAI’s investors, has committed to investing ₹26,112 crore in OpenAI’s AI agent products by 2025.
With AI rapidly evolving, OpenAI’s new offerings could mark a major shift in how businesses leverage artificial intelligence, providing expert-level AI solutions at a premium price.