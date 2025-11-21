OpenAI rolls out Group Chats for ChatGPT: How to set up and use the new collaborative Tool

Users can tap or click the people icon within any new or existing ChatGPT conversation.

OpenAI has introduced group chats on ChatGPT, marking a significant shift in how users can collaborate with the AI tool. Previously, individuals working on a shared assignment or project were required to run separate conversations, even when tackling the same task. The new feature allows multiple users to work jointly within a single thread — a first for the platform.

The update is available to all ChatGPT users, including those on the free tier. OpenAI has clarified that only ChatGPT’s own responses will count towards rate limits, meaning users are free to send as many messages as they wish without affecting usage caps.

Group chats enable users to collaborate on plans, brainstorm ideas or collectively work on projects. All participants can contribute prompts within one shared conversation, with responses generated by GPT-5.1 Auto, which selects the most suitable model depending on the query. Importantly, these group conversations remain entirely separate from each user’s private chats with the AI.

Setting up a group chat is straightforward. Users can tap or click the people icon within any new or existing ChatGPT conversation, after which they may invite up to 20 participants. Once an invitation is sent, ChatGPT automatically creates a dedicated group chat, ensuring the user’s original one-to-one conversation remains undisturbed.

After members join, the group can begin working together — whether planning a trip, coordinating an assignment or sharing ideas in real time. OpenAI says it has trained ChatGPT with new “social behaviours” specifically for this feature. The AI monitors the flow of discussion and decides when to speak and when to stay silent. Users may also mention “ChatGPT” directly to elicit an immediate response.

For added levity, ChatGPT can react to messages with emojis or generate personalised images based on a participant’s profile picture when prompted, giving the collaborative experience a more playful touch.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 5:35 PM