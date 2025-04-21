Short-form video is no longer a trend; it’s the norm, says Tata Motor’s CMO Shubhranshu Singh

Short-form video content has firmly transitioned from an emerging format to the primary mode of digital storytelling in India, according to Shubhranshu Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Tata Motors. “The world of short-form videos is the mainstream. It is not a subsidiary stream. A pragmatic marketer must deal with the world as it exists, and even more so as it will shape up to be,” Singh said.

India’s mobile-first market, with over 700–800 million internet-enabled smartphones, has made video consumption deeply personal and localized. Singh noted that nearly half of these users spend over an hour each day consuming short-form video content, making it a vital touchpoint for engagement.

This shift has also coincided with the rise of regional and vernacular content. For Tata Motors, which has a strong commercial vehicle presence across the country, regional relevance is essential. “My business is present in every nook and corner of this country. The ability to speak to people in their language, through people like them, is a game-changer,” Singh said.

Context is the King!

The explosion of user-generated content and AI-powered recommendation algorithms has made content more contextual than ever. Singh emphasized the importance of tailoring messaging not just to the audience, but to their moment of consumption. “People are enabled, and they are walking, talking studios. The volume of content uploaded every minute means brands must be agile and clear in their communication,” he noted.

Platforms’ ability to predict and curate content based on user behavior has made short-form videos highly effective for targeted messaging.