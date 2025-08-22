Meta restructures AI division into four units to drive superintelligence push

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta Platforms Inc. has once again reorganised its artificial intelligence operations, this time splitting its newly created AI division into four distinct teams in a bid to sharpen focus and accelerate progress towards what it terms “superintelligence.” The restructuring involves reallocating many of the company’s AI employees and integrating recently acquired talent, reflecting the scale of investment Meta has made in this area.
The internal shake-up was announced in a memo circulated on Tuesday by Alexandr Wang, Meta’s recently appointed Chief AI Officer and former chief executive of Scale AI. In the message, Wang emphasised the urgency of reorganising the company’s AI efforts to align with the ambition of developing systems more capable than humans.
“Superintelligence is coming, and in order to take it seriously, we need to organise around the key areas that will be critical to reach it — research, product and infra,” Wang wrote in the memo, which was obtained by Bloomberg News.
The division, now called Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), will comprise four units:
TBD Lab, under Wang’s leadership, responsible for Meta’s large language models, including the Llama suite that underpins the firm’s AI assistant.
FAIR (Fundamental AI Research), a longstanding internal research lab focused on long-term exploratory projects.
Products and Applied Research, led by former GitHub chief executive Nat Friedman, tasked with transforming research and models into consumer-facing products.
MSL Infra, dedicated to developing the costly infrastructure required to support Meta’s expansive AI ambitions.
No job cuts are reportedly planned as part of this reorganisation. The move comes after several months of aggressive recruitment, during which Meta successfully lured dozens of top AI researchers from rival companies with highly lucrative compensation packages, some reportedly valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Details of the changes were first disclosed by The Information.
The reorganisation underscores Meta’s determination to establish itself as a leader in advanced AI development. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has openly set his sights on achieving superintelligence — a form of artificial intelligence that surpasses human capability — and has signalled that the company is prepared to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on both talent and infrastructure to pursue that goal.
By formalising its AI division into clearly defined units, Meta hopes to steady its course after months of rapid expansion and high-profile hiring.