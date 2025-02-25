            
  • Home
  • digital
  • snapchat-rolls-out-new-tools-to-give-advertisers-more-control-over-ad-placements-57658

Snapchat rolls out new tools to give advertisers more control over ad placements

With these updates, Snapchat aims to provide a more secure and transparent advertising experience, giving brands better control over their ad placements and content associations.

By  Storyboard18Feb 25, 2025 1:40 PM
Snapchat rolls out new tools to give advertisers more control over ad placements
The new tools allow advertisers to choose from different inventory tiers based on content sensitivity and risk levels.

Snapchat has introduced new brand suitability solutions, giving advertisers greater control over where their ads appear on the platform. The update aims to align ads more effectively with brand values while ensuring a safer and more transparent advertising environment.

The new tools allow advertisers to choose from different inventory tiers based on content sensitivity and risk levels. Using machine-learning technology, Snapchat categorises content to ensure ads appear in appropriate contexts.

To further strengthen brand safety, Snapchat has partnered with third-party verification firms for post-campaign reporting. These partnerships will help advertisers assess brand safety and campaign effectiveness with greater confidence.

With these updates, Snapchat aims to provide a more secure and transparent advertising experience, giving brands better control over their ad placements and content associations.


Tags
First Published on Feb 25, 2025 1:39 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

"We recognize India requires a distinct approach to government affairs", says Google's Policy Head Wilson White

"We recognize India requires a distinct approach to government affairs", says Google's Policy Head Wilson White

Brand Marketing

X rolls out Grok AI-powered tools for ad creation and campaign analysis

X rolls out Grok AI-powered tools for ad creation and campaign analysis

Brand Marketing

Flipkart's super.money acquires BharatX to bolster credit offerings

Flipkart's super.money acquires BharatX to bolster credit offerings

Gaming

Delhi HC issues injunction against betting sites using Baazi Games’ trademark

Delhi HC issues injunction against betting sites using Baazi Games’ trademark

How it Works

Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV move closer to merger to strengthen DTH business

Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV move closer to merger to strengthen DTH business

Digital

Bombay High Court questions Volkswagen’s defence in $1.4 billion tax case

Bombay High Court questions Volkswagen’s defence in $1.4 billion tax case

Television

India's entertainment industry battles a relentless foe: Digital Piracy

India's entertainment industry battles a relentless foe: Digital Piracy