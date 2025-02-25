Snapchat rolls out new tools to give advertisers more control over ad placements

ADVERTISEMENT
Snapchat has introduced new brand suitability solutions, giving advertisers greater control over where their ads appear on the platform. The update aims to align ads more effectively with brand values while ensuring a safer and more transparent advertising environment.
The new tools allow advertisers to choose from different inventory tiers based on content sensitivity and risk levels. Using machine-learning technology, Snapchat categorises content to ensure ads appear in appropriate contexts.
To further strengthen brand safety, Snapchat has partnered with third-party verification firms for post-campaign reporting. These partnerships will help advertisers assess brand safety and campaign effectiveness with greater confidence.
With these updates, Snapchat aims to provide a more secure and transparent advertising experience, giving brands better control over their ad placements and content associations.