Google’s search dominance challenged as 55% turn to AI for answers

Is Google’s long-standing dominance in online search finally under threat? A new survey suggests that generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools are fast becoming the go-to choice for millions of people who once relied on Google and Bing to find answers.
According to the Future AI Sentiment Wave 3 report, 55% of respondents in the United States said they now use AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini instead of traditional search engines for specific tasks. In the United Kingdom, the proportion was even higher at 62%. While Google remains an important resource for verifying facts, the findings point to a clear behavioural shift in how people search for and act on information online.
Personalisation drives the shift
The key driver behind this move is personalisation. Users report that AI interactions feel more like conversations, offering step-by-step responses tailored to their needs. Unlike search engines, which typically produce long lists of links interspersed with sponsored content, AI provides direct, actionable answers within seconds. For many, this efficiency saves both time and effort.
The survey found that AI is increasingly being adopted in six areas traditionally dominated by Google:
Vacation planning Instead of trawling through endless links, users are asking AI tools to create full itineraries.
Personalised fitness routines Users are turning to chatbots for workout schedules designed to suit their goals, time constraints, and even existing injuries.
Gift suggestions By sharing information such as budget, occasion, and personality traits, users receive curated gift recommendations almost instantly.
Tech troubleshooting Whether dealing with an overheating smartphone or a laptop that will not charge, chatbots provide step-by-step guidance and clearer explanations.
Product comparisons Instead of browsing multiple websites for reviews, users now ask chatbots to compare features, prices, and suitability.
Email and message drafting Rather than searching for “how to write a professional email” or looking up templates, users are asking AI to draft entire messages for them. From job applications to workplace communication, the responses are tailored to the individual’s tone and context.