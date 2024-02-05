Snap launches ‘Less Social Media. More Snapchat’ ad campaign; positions itself as an antidote to other social media

American multimedia instant messaging app and service Snapchat wants to position itself as an ‘antidote’ to other platforms and is distancing itself from other social media platforms in a new campaign.

Snapchat came up with its first brand campaign in three years ‘Less Social Media. More Snapchat’. The ad aired on February 4 during the Grammys in the United States. In the United Kingdom, the campaign will be rolled out across digital, out-of-home and other social media platforms.

Snapchat, which was launched in 2011, Colleen DeCourcy, the chief creative and marketing officer of Snapchat cited statistics mentioning that three in four 13-year-olds to 14-year-olds in more than 25 countries use the platform on a daily basis to chat with their friends privately. Snapchat reaches over 90 percent of 13- to 24-year-olds, and more than 75 percent of 13- to 34-year-olds, stated a report.

In recent years, social media has exhibited issues which have resulted in disillusionment among people.

Decourcy stated that through this campaign, they want to show to people (irrespective of their age) that there is an alternative to traditional social media which offers connection, happiness and fun.

Through the campaign, Snapchat aims to remind users of the reasons they are on the platform in the first place.

On February 1, Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta, and the chief executives of TikTok, X, Snap and Discord were questioned by US lawmakers pertaining to dangers children and teens are exposed to on social media platforms.