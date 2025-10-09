Reddit post sparks debate on AI and job security in India’s tech industry

ADVERTISEMENT
A recent anonymous post on Reddit has ignited widespread discussion about the impact of artificial intelligence on tech jobs, particularly in India. The post alleges that an Indian CEO allegedly bullied a top-performing employee for not using AI tools, raising questions about the balance between automation and human expertise.
According to the Reddit user, the CEO had built 15–20 AI tools and allegedly planned to replace mid and senior-level developers, hiring associates and interns instead. “He fired most of the leads and architects,” the post claimed.
Social media users quickly joined the debate, reflecting growing concern over the future of developers in AI-driven workplaces. One comment read, “All these tech CEOs are partially in FOMO. They want to increase profits and cut costs… They’ll realise when software comes crashing down and no one knows what to do.”
Another asked, “In that case, what roles would be on the safe side?” highlighting widespread anxiety among tech professionals about job security.
Reportedly, there is a larger trend across the tech industry of CEOs pushing aggressive AI adoption to optimize costs, often without fully understanding the practical challenges developers face. While AI can enhance efficiency, many warn that an over-reliance could lead to flawed projects and workforce instability.
The Reddit post has sparked conversations on ethical leadership, realistic AI adoption and safeguarding developer roles amid rapid automation, underscoring the tensions between technological promise and human expertise in India’s fast-evolving tech sector.