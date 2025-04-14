Spotify ad exchange and Spotify generative AI ads Launch In India

Following a successful pilot in the US and Canada with The Trade Desk, Spotify has officially launched the Spotify Ad Exchange (SAX). For the first time, advertisers in India will be able to access Spotify’s engaged, logged-in users via real-time auction with full addressability and measurement capabilities in whatever way works best for them.

In India, Spotify has integrated with Google DV360, The Trade Desk, and Magnite, to connect into the Spotify Ad Exchange across its suite of audio, video and display ads to unlock measurement solutions. Podcast ads will soon be added to this offering. Addressability is essential, and for that, Spotify has adopted partner frameworks that advertisers can use across multiple media ecosystems to find their audience and track results.

As brands look to streamline their media strategies and drive greater efficiency, programmatic platforms offer a powerful way to unify planning, targeting, and measurement. By integrating Spotify into these ecosystems, they can tap into high-impact formats while benefiting from cross-channel insights. This integration not only enhances addressability but also paves the way for smarter media investments—backed by data and scale.

An analysis of over 350 campaigns with mixed media across various publishers consolidated within Google Dv360, concluded that incorporating Spotify programmatically led to an average incremental reach of 11.5% without increasing media spend. The optimization maximized unique reach and minimized ad repetition, offering consumers a smoother ad experience, while reducing the risk of brand fatigue. The findings highlight the value of unified frequency management in maximising campaign efficiency and overall impact.

Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales - India, Spotify, said “Spotify Ad Exchange (SAX) is a new programmatic offering that will give advertisers in India easier access to Spotify’s high-quality inventory and more opportunities to reach our highly engaged audience at scale. We aim to make it easier for our client and agency partners to include Spotify as a part of their programmatic always on audience strategies. Globally, over 5,000 advertisers have tested SAX, and with the official launch, our goal is to ensure that all programmatic players can plug into it”.

In addition to SAX, Spotify is also leaning into its experience of deploying the power of AI on a wide range of experiences, including daylist, mixes, and more, to bring the same deep experience and innovative approach to its advertising partners with Spotify Generative AI Ads.

With Spotify Gen AI Ads, advertisers and their agencies can instantly create high-quality audio ads, from scripts to voiceovers to licensed background music, at no additional cost, all within the Ads Manager platform. Advertisers can create audio ads in minutes rather than the current multiple days. Advertisers of all sizes and their agencies in India can leverage this new tool to create and launch effective, scalable audio ads tailor-made for the Spotify platform alongside access to the existing suite of targeting, measurement, and reporting tools.