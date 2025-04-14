            
  • Home
  • digital
  • spotify-ad-exchange-and-spotify-generative-ai-ads-launch-in-india-62238

Spotify ad exchange and Spotify generative AI ads Launch In India

The streaming platform is evolving to make it easier for advertisers to buy, create and measure the impact of their Spotify campaigns

By  Storyboard18Apr 14, 2025 12:43 PM
Spotify ad exchange and Spotify generative AI ads Launch In India
With Spotify Gen AI Ads, advertisers and their agencies can instantly create high-quality audio ads, from scripts to voiceovers to licensed background music, at no additional cost, all within the Ads Manager platform.

Following a successful pilot in the US and Canada with The Trade Desk, Spotify has officially launched the Spotify Ad Exchange (SAX). For the first time, advertisers in India will be able to access Spotify’s engaged, logged-in users via real-time auction with full addressability and measurement capabilities in whatever way works best for them.

In India, Spotify has integrated with Google DV360, The Trade Desk, and Magnite, to connect into the Spotify Ad Exchange across its suite of audio, video and display ads to unlock measurement solutions. Podcast ads will soon be added to this offering. Addressability is essential, and for that, Spotify has adopted partner frameworks that advertisers can use across multiple media ecosystems to find their audience and track results.

As brands look to streamline their media strategies and drive greater efficiency, programmatic platforms offer a powerful way to unify planning, targeting, and measurement. By integrating Spotify into these ecosystems, they can tap into high-impact formats while benefiting from cross-channel insights. This integration not only enhances addressability but also paves the way for smarter media investments—backed by data and scale.

An analysis of over 350 campaigns with mixed media across various publishers consolidated within Google Dv360, concluded that incorporating Spotify programmatically led to an average incremental reach of 11.5% without increasing media spend. The optimization maximized unique reach and minimized ad repetition, offering consumers a smoother ad experience, while reducing the risk of brand fatigue. The findings highlight the value of unified frequency management in maximising campaign efficiency and overall impact.

Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales - India, Spotify, said “Spotify Ad Exchange (SAX) is a new programmatic offering that will give advertisers in India easier access to Spotify’s high-quality inventory and more opportunities to reach our highly engaged audience at scale. We aim to make it easier for our client and agency partners to include Spotify as a part of their programmatic always on audience strategies. Globally, over 5,000 advertisers have tested SAX, and with the official launch, our goal is to ensure that all programmatic players can plug into it”.

In addition to SAX, Spotify is also leaning into its experience of deploying the power of AI on a wide range of experiences, including daylist, mixes, and more, to bring the same deep experience and innovative approach to its advertising partners with Spotify Generative AI Ads.

With Spotify Gen AI Ads, advertisers and their agencies can instantly create high-quality audio ads, from scripts to voiceovers to licensed background music, at no additional cost, all within the Ads Manager platform. Advertisers can create audio ads in minutes rather than the current multiple days. Advertisers of all sizes and their agencies in India can leverage this new tool to create and launch effective, scalable audio ads tailor-made for the Spotify platform alongside access to the existing suite of targeting, measurement, and reporting tools.

“As advertising partners of different campaign sizes from across industries choose Spotify as a medium to engage with their audiences, we want to make it easier for them to create high-quality, scalable audio ads. With Gen AI Ads, we hope to expedite the process for brands to reach their consumers, making them more topical and relevant, while reaching a wide base”, added Kolady.


Tags
First Published on Apr 14, 2025 12:43 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

European Union considers taxing Meta, Google in response to Trump tariffs

European Union considers taxing Meta, Google in response to Trump tariffs

Digital

"Google has had two years to kill perplexity and hasn't": Aravind Srinivas on Google’s AI reluctance

"Google has had two years to kill perplexity and hasn't": Aravind Srinivas on Google’s AI reluctance

Brand Makers

Apple dodges tariff fallout for now, as Donald Trump grants temporary reprieve

Apple dodges tariff fallout for now, as Donald Trump grants temporary reprieve

Digital

ChatGPT, Instagram top list as world's most downloaded apps in March

ChatGPT, Instagram top list as world's most downloaded apps in March

Digital

Breaking: MIB and Maharashtra to establish global creative centre in Mumbai

Breaking: MIB and Maharashtra to establish global creative centre in Mumbai

Digital

OpenAI scales back AI safety testing: Report

OpenAI scales back AI safety testing: Report

Brand Makers

OpenAI countersues Elon Musk, accusing the world's richest person of harassment and sabotage

OpenAI countersues Elon Musk, accusing the world's richest person of harassment and sabotage