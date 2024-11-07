ThinkROI wins Mr.DIY digital mandate

ADVERTISEMENT
The digital media and creative agency ThinkROI has secured the digital media mandate of renowned home improvement retailer Mr.DIY.
As its official digital media partner, the agency will help cement the brand in the country.
This partnership aims to utilise the power of innovative digital media tools and cutting-edge technology to scale the Mr.DIY brand, thereby providing an improved presence, a greater recall value, and higher favourability from the Indian audiences.
With brands like AMD, Veera Browser, VLCC, Redington, Zenith Holidays, SPPL (Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd), A23, Ajmera Realty, GoKiwi, JAIN Online, DivIHN, and more on its repertoire, ThinkROI is a full-service agency that provides a wide range of services like branding, creative, SEO, performance marketing, and marketing technology to name a few.
Rupinder Singh, Chief Business Officer, ThinkROI, said, “Our association with Mr.DIY goes beyond the traditional brand-agency relationship; it aims to create a new niche for the home improvement retail concept, which is quite nascent in the Indian market. ThinkROI aims to enable Mr.DIY to reach new heights in the digital world by turning over a new leaf in the Indian home improvement landscape.”
Sarada Prasad, Chief Growth Officer, ThinkROI, added, “In an online first-world, there is great potential in harnessing the power of digital media to empower Mr.DIY’s journey to greater heights. This collaboration is all set to redefine the Indian market’s perception of the home improvement sector.”
Maneesh Sharma, CEO at Mr.DIY India, said, “We aim to establish the brand as an integral part of every Indian family, catering to the needs of every member. With cutting-edge technology backed by effective communication, our goal is to get our audience to indulge in the Mr.DIY experience.”