Swiggy rolls out ‘Toing’ app in Pune, promises meals under Rs 99

Swiggy has launched a new application called Toing, guaranteeing “lowest price” food. According to the Google Play Store, Toing is currently serving select locations in Pune, Maharashtra.
The new Swiggy app claims to offer items such as boneless chicken biryani, veg aloo tikki, and other meals under Rs 99, according to Moneycontrol report. The app also promises free delivery on orders above Rs 99. Over 1,000 restaurants have partnered with Toing across Pune, the company mentioned on the Play Store.
Swiggy’s Experimentation
Swiggy has been experimenting with new food delivery formats amid a highly competitive market. Last year, it launched an in-app feature called Bolt that provides 10-minute food delivery from popular restaurants and quick-service chains.
Initially launched in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, Bolt has since expanded to emerging hubs such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Indore, Coimbatore, and Kochi, as well as Tier 2 and 3 cities including Roorkee, Guntur, Warangal, Patna, Jagtial, Solan, Nashik, and Shillong, among others.
Taking a step further, this year Swiggy launched a separate quick-delivery app called SNACC. The Bengaluru-based firm promised delivery of quick bites, beverages, and meals within 15 minutes.
In 2023, Swiggy entered into a definitive agreement with Times Internet to acquire Dineout, a platform that allows users to discover restaurants, reserve tables, and access exclusive dining deals and offers.
Alongside these experiments, Swiggy has also been gradually hiking its platform fee. Last month, it increased the fee for food delivery orders by Rs 2 to Rs 14.
Swiggy’s fee has climbed steadily—from Rs 2 in April 2023 to Rs 6 in July 2024, Rs 10 in October 2024, and now Rs 14, marking a 600% rise in just over two years.
Meanwhile, Swiggy’s quarterly losses nearly doubled year-on-year as the platform spent more on marketing to attract customers in a highly competitive market.
Swiggy’s June quarter FY26 losses surged to Rs 1,197 crore compared to Rs 611 crore in Q1 FY25. Total expenses rose to Rs 6,244 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 3,908 crore in Q1 FY25.
Of the total expenses, Swiggy spent Rs 1,036 crore on ads and sales promotions in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 445 crore in the same quarter of FY25--a 132% year-on-year rise. On a quarterly basis, Swiggy’s ad and promotional spending grew 6%, up from Rs 978 crore in Q4 FY25.