Zoher Kapuswala takes on expanded marketing role at Ferrero India

ADVERTISEMENT
Zoher Kapuswala, who serves as Regional Marketing Manager at Ferrero India, has been entrusted with an expanded mandate to lead marketing across the company’s entire brand portfolio — including Ferrero Rocher, Kinder, Nutella, and Tic Tac.
In a note shared with his network, Kapuswala stated, “It’s a proud moment that builds on years of working with inspiring mentors and amazing teams to create brands that bring joy to millions. Excited to shape more consumer-first experiences, spark innovation, and strengthen Ferrero’s connection with people across India. Grateful for the trust and support — and looking forward to this next chapter of growth, creativity, and impact!”
Kapuswala began his career at Nestlé India as a Sales Officer and rose to the position of Senior Brand Manager. He later joined Ferrero as Associate General Manager, where he led brand strategy, innovations, communication, and P&L responsibilities for Tic Tac, a Rs 150 crore brand.
During his time at Ferrero, he played a key role in revitalizing Tic Tac’s brand positioning, shifting it to a pull-driven strategy with strong demand-generation initiatives. He also re-engineered the brand offering to better align with the price-value equation, launched localized flavors such as apple, fennel, and cardamom mint, and introduced premium variants at new price points through flavor and product innovation.
Kapuswala also served as General Manager – Head of Marketing at Dixcy Textiles, where he brought his strategic expertise to the apparel space.