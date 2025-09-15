Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky promises jobs for workers displaced by artificial intelligence

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky has announced that his company intends to provide opportunities for individuals whose roles are taken over by artificial intelligence (AI). Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, Chesky explained that Airbnb is working towards becoming an “everything app,” expanding beyond short-term rentals to include a wide range of services and experiences such as private chefs, massages and photography.

Chesky acknowledged that AI is likely to affect a significant number of jobs in the future, but argued that hospitality and services will be comparatively insulated from automation. He suggested that positions in these areas will remain largely people-driven, at least for the next five to ten years.

The Airbnb chief underlined that travel experiences are unlikely to be replaced by AI-driven solutions. He cited an example that when people are travelling and may go to Bordeaux and drink a bottle of wine, he would not want it to be an AI-driven experience.

He emphasised that if AI displaces jobs across industries, Airbnb could act as an employer of choice for those seeking alternative opportunities. He expressed hope that if AI displaces a lot of jobs, they could be a place for at least some of those jobs to expand to. He thinks a lot of people are going to come to the company.

Chesky also reflected on the impact of automation in transport, pointing to data indicating that rideshare drivers’ earnings have been affected in cities where autonomous robotaxis operate. He noted that the profession could eventually disappear. He expressed doubt about humans driving cars at some point in the future, and remarked that all those drivers that are driving for money will probably have to do something else.