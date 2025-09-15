IOCL cancels media agency tender citing ‘unavoidable circumstances’

In a surprising development, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), India’s largest public sector enterprise in the oil and gas sector, has cancelled its ongoing Expressions of Interest (EOI) process for the empanelment of media agencies. The tender, aimed at appointing agencies to manage IOCL’s branding, marketing, and communication campaigns, has been called off “due to unavoidable circumstances,” according to an official announcement.

IOCL had initially invited EOIs on August 25, 2025, with the objective of shortlisting two media agencies for a three-year mandate, extendable by an additional year based on performance. The scope of work for the selected agencies was expansive, covering advertising across television, print, radio, cinema, outdoor, and digital platforms, alongside managing influencer-driven campaigns, social media amplification, vernacular content dissemination, search engine optimization, audience research, and competitor analysis. The agencies were also tasked with crisis management and brand reputation safeguarding.

The last date for submission of bids was set for September 15, 2025, with bid opening scheduled for the following day. However, on September 12, IOCL issued a public notice stating, “This is with reference to the Expression of Interest (EOI) issued on 25.08.2025 for the empanelment of Media Agencies along with the establishment of a Standard Rate Card. It is hereby informed to all the concerned that the above EOI stands cancelled in the present form due to unavoidable circumstances. All are requested to kindly take note of the same. Any inconvenience caused is regretted.”

At present, the media mandate at Indian Oil is divided across two clusters. Madison World manages Cluster 1, handling television and outdoor advertising, while IPG Mediabrand’s Lodestar UM oversees Cluster 2, comprising digital, print, cinema, and radio campaigns.

Agencies participating in the tender were required to hold accreditations from professional bodies such as the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), Indian Newspaper Society (INS), or the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI). Further, agencies already servicing clients in the fuels, lubricants, or petrochemicals segments were expected to sign strict Non-Disclosure Agreements.