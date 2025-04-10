Vantara launches new website with immersive digital experience in wildlife conservation and rescue

Vantara, a leading global organisation in wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation, has launched a brand-new website—vantara.in—offering a modern and immersive digital experience. The announcement coincides with the birthday of Anant Mukesh Ambani, the organisation’s founder and visionary philanthropist.

The new website showcases Vantara’s mission through rich storytelling, interactive features, and intuitive design. One of the key attractions is a 360-degree virtual tour that allows visitors to explore the facility in detail, highlighting its work as a rescue and rehabilitation centre—not a zoo.

With animations, motion graphics, and carefully designed visuals, the website brings the stories of rescued animals to life. The green-themed design and nature-inspired imagery reflect Vantara’s strong commitment to sustainability and environmental awareness. The site has been optimised for use on all devices, from desktops to smartphones, ensuring a smooth experience for users everywhere.

In the coming months, Vantara will introduce the Encyclopaedia of Species—an in-depth resource detailing animal species, their habitats, diets, and rescue stories. This feature will support the work of scientists and researchers, thanks to data from the Vantara Dhirubhai Ambani Wildlife Research Laboratory. The site will also offer advanced genetic profiles and other key information to help deepen global understanding of biodiversity.

For those passionate about animal welfare, the website offers opportunities to get involved—whether by volunteering, exploring career options, or partnering with Vantara in its conservation efforts. It aims to be a one-stop destination for learning, research, and engagement in the field of wildlife protection.

Located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vantara has carried out more than 2,000 animal rescue missions across the world. The organisation is playing a key role in restoring India’s wildlife heritage, from bringing cheetahs back to Indian forests and protecting Asiatic lions, to reintroducing rhinos and the once-extinct-in-the-wild Spix’s Macaw.