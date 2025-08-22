SC orders release of vaccinated stray dogs, orders nationwide policy review

ADVERTISEMENT
The Supreme Court modified its August 11 order on stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR, allowing vaccinated and dewormed strays to be released from shelters while maintaining strict restrictions on aggressive or rabid animals.
As per a report by Bar and Bench, a three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria clarified that dogs must be returned to their original localities after vaccination and deworming. “Prohibition on release of strays shall be stayed. They shall be dewormed, vaccinated and sent back to the same area,” the Court directed.
However, the apex court emphasized that dogs showing aggressive behavior or carrying rabies must not be reintroduced into public spaces. Public feeding of strays is also prohibited, with authorities directed to establish dedicated feeding zones. Municipal bodies are required to maintain helplines for reporting violations, and any public obstruction by animal rights activists will be treated as contempt of court.
The Court also mandated that individual dog lovers and NGOs seeking to intervene deposit Rs 25,000 and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, within seven days, failing which they cannot participate in proceedings.
In addition, the scope of the case has been expanded to include all states and Union Territories, with similar cases pending in various high courts transferred to the Supreme Court. The Court aims to formulate a comprehensive national policy on stray dogs after detailed hearings.
The revised directions come after widespread protests from animal rights activists following the August 11 order, which had prohibited re-releasing stray dogs from shelters. That order, issued suo motu, aimed at addressing the rising incidents of dog bites as over 25,000 reported in Delhi in 2024 and more than 3,000 in January 2025 alone, had called for rounding up stray dogs, sterilization, vaccination, deworming and creation of well-equipped shelters with helplines and CCTV monitoring.