OpenAI to establish first India office in New Delhi later this year

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has announced plans to open its first office in India later this year. The office, which will be located in New Delhi, marks a significant step in the firm’s strategy to deepen its footprint in one of its largest and fastest-growing markets.
The organisation confirmed on 22 August that it has formally registered an entity in India and has already begun building a dedicated local team. The new team will work closely with a range of stakeholders, including government bodies, industry partners, developers, businesses, and academic institutions, to foster stronger collaboration around artificial intelligence.
Sam Altman, Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, underlined the scale of opportunity the company sees in India. “The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader—amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission,” he said.
He added that the decision to establish a local presence represents a long-term commitment to the Indian market. “Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India,” Altman noted.
The announcement has also been welcomed by the Government of India. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways & Information Broadcasting, described OpenAI’s move as a recognition of India’s growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption. “OpenAI’s decision to establish a presence in India reflects the country’s growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption. With strong investments in digital public infrastructure, AI talent, and enterprise-scale solutions, India is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation,” he said in a statement.
The minister emphasised that India’s ambitions extend beyond innovation to inclusivity and trust in the deployment of AI. “As part of the IndiaAI Mission, we are building the ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI, and we welcome OpenAI’s partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every citizen,” Vaishnaw added.