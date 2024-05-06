X to limit replies to verified users only

Microblogging platform X will now allow users to limit replies to verified users. Elon Musk had announced this move on May 5, in an attempt to avoid spams and bots.

Taking to X, where he replied to a post put out by DogeDesigner on the latest update, he said, “This will improve the quality of your replies.”

In the last few months, as per a media report, there was a rise in spam and porn bots which led to an increase in fake accounts.

X's decline in user engagement might be fuelling LinkedIn's rise as a platform for social discussions. Traditionally known for professional networking, LinkedIn is witnessing a surge in activity with thought leaders especially corporates across board engaging in conversations on diverse topics be it marketing, advertising, funding winter or job losses.

When Meta launched Threads, an online social media and social networking service, in July 2023, there was speculation it would dethrone X. While that discussion trended for a while, it fizzled out.

Ironically, it wasn't Threads, but LinkedIn that emerged as a surprising contender.