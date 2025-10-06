Zoho’s Ulaa browser tops Apple App Store, surpasses Google Chrome

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian tech company Zoho is extending its challenge to global technology giants. Just days after its messaging app Arattai rose to the top of app store charts, Zoho’s new web browser Ulaa has achieved the number one position on Apple’s App Store, overtaking industry leaders such as Google Chrome and Apple Safari, as per reports.
Ulaa, like Arattai, has been positioned as a privacy-first alternative to mainstream platforms, emphasising comprehensive data protection and user confidentiality.
Built on the Chromium framework — the same open-source base as Chrome — Ulaa is designed to eliminate data collection practices associated with its rivals. Zoho asserts that Ulaa does not collect, store, or sell user data, in stark contrast to Google’s model of using personal data for targeted advertising.
According to the company, users’ personal information remains confidential, and their online activity is protected from “advertisers’ prying eyes.”
Privacy-focused browsing modes
Ulaa offers multiple browsing profiles tailored to different user needs:
Work – Designed for enterprise and professional use.
Personal – For general browsing.
Kids – A safer mode tailored for children.
Developer – Built for web developers and testers.
Open Season – Presumably a high-privacy or anonymous browsing mode.
Security and integration features
The browser also includes built-in ad blockers and advanced tracker protection, offering users a secure and distraction-free browsing experience without requiring additional extensions.
For enterprise users, Ulaa integrates with Zoho’s Single Sign-On (SSO) authentication system. It also connects to Zia, Zoho’s AI-powered unified search engine across its suite of business applications.
Ulaa is available across Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux, ensuring accessibility across platforms.
The browser’s rapid ascent on the App Store highlights the growing appetite for privacy-focused alternatives in a market long dominated by Google and Apple.
However, analysts caution that Ulaa currently lacks advanced agentic AI capabilities — features that competitors such as Perplexity’s Comet are beginning to offer. This, they say, could present a long-term challenge to Ulaa’s ability to sustain its momentum against established players like Chrome.