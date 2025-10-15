Two months after new law, Real Money Gaming apps still active on Apple’s App store

Nearly two months after Parliament passed The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROGA), multiple gambing betting platforms continue to operate openly on Apple’s App Store, raising serious questions about platform accountability and regulatory enforcement.

The law’s sweeping restrictions had forced leading legitimate real money gaming companies and fantasy sports like Dream11, Gameskraft, MPL, Zupee, WinZO, and Games24x7 to halt operations, lesser-known RMG apps such as Jumbo Fantasy and illegal betting app such as Stakes continue to function in India. These platforms are not only live but are also accepting cash deposits, effectively and offering cash out rewards.

Jumbo Fantasy infact is running a scroll on its app stating, "We Never Stop", Play freely, latest government rules don't affect Jumbo." Multiple real money gaming apps are pushing their APKs for Android via Telegram groups and marketing campaigns.

“It’s astonishing that while some of India’s largest RMG companies have shut down overnight despite no notification of the law, apps like Jumbo Fantasy are quietly running business as usual on the App Store,” said a senior industry executive, requesting anonymity. “They’re flying under the radar, collecting deposits, and effectively operating in a legal grey zone.”

The stakes are significant. In just 60 days since the passage of PROGA 2025, the RMG industry has suffered a massive blow, with player deposits worth over ₹7,440 crore vanishing and government tax revenue losses amounting to approximately ₹2,082 crore, according to industry estimates. More than 6,500 jobs have been lost, underscoring the human and economic fallout of the abrupt policy shift.

The government’s actions unfolded at breakneck speed. On August 19, the Union Cabinet quietly approved the draft bill. Within 48 hours, both Houses of Parliament had passed it with minimal debate. This sudden legislative push caught the sector off guard.

“The government acted like it was executing a secret operation rather than a public policy reform,” said a policy researcher working with a gaming industry association. “But two months later, though the notification of law is still not in place, big firms complied instantly, but smaller operators continue operations.”

The continued availability of these apps on Apple’s App Store has raised eyebrows among policymakers and industry insiders alike. While Android’s Google Play Store had long restricted many forms of betting, Apple’s more permissive policies are now under the scanner.

“Apple cannot wash its hands off this,” said a legal expert specializing in technology regulation. “By hosting gambling and betting apps they’re enabling illegal gambling and betting platforms to continue operations and in India.”

Among the active platforms, Jumbo Fantasy stands out. Unlike regulated operators that ceased services, Jumbo Fantasy is still onboarding users, offering cash contests, and processing deposits.

Interestingly, the government has not yet issued the final enforcement notification for PROGA 2025. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear multiple petitions from RMG companies challenging the law’s constitutional validity.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also invited public comments on the draft rules, with the deadline set for October 31, 2025. Earlier this week, MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan chaired a high-level meeting with industry associations to address key concerns, including the ambiguous definition of “stakes” and the compliance burden on game developers.

“The broad definition of ‘stakes’ could unintentionally pull legitimate video gaming into the regulatory net,” noted an exective from video gaming industry. “But while these debates are happening, some operators are simply ignoring the rules altogether.”

The current situation exposes a glaring enforcement gap. While established players have complied, shutting down or pivoting their business models, platforms like Jumbo Fantasy continue to thrive with minimal scrutiny — aided by their availability on Apple’s App Store and marketing push on social media platforms.