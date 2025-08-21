After Probo, MPL Opinio shuts down as Gaming Bill also targets Opinion Trading

Following Probo’s exit, Mobile Premier League’s (MPL) opinion trading arm, MPL Opinio, has ceased operations in India after the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 triggered a fresh wave of regulatory pressure on opinion trading platforms.

In a media statement, Probo stated, "As unfortunate as it is, we respect the government of India's latest Online Gaming bill. In light of this development, Probo has decided to discontinue its real-money gaming (RMG) operations with immediate effect until further notice. We remain steadfast in our vision to innovate and build information markets from India, for the world."

Moreover, sources indicate that MPL has stopped taking deposits from users while continue to let users withdraw funds from their wallets. MPL has not shared an official statement in this regard.

The shutdown in Haryana came against the backdrop of the Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Bill, 2025, introduced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the state’s budget session. The Act seeks to curb gambling in various forms, including sports betting, election betting, and match-fixing. Under its provisions, offenders face jail terms of three to five years and fines starting from ₹5 lakh, with repeat offenders facing up to seven years of imprisonment.

Crucially, the Act’s broad definition of a “bet”—as any agreement on an uncertain outcome where one party risks a stake—closely aligns with the operating format of opinion trading platforms. Although the law awaits official notification to take effect, its sweeping scope has already heightened compliance risks for companies like MPL.

The scrutiny of opinion trading is not limited to Haryana. States like Chhattisgarh have already banned such platforms, while others are closely monitoring their activities. Platforms including SportsBaazi, Probo, and TradeX have faced restrictions in multiple jurisdictions.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had urged the Centre to impose a nationwide ban, calling opinion trading “digital satta” that undermines India’s democratic integrity. In letters to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, CAIT warned that these platforms could distort public sentiment by enabling speculation on sensitive issues such as election outcomes.