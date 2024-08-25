Esports awards 2024: S8UL wins content group award, Mortal loses

Amid discussions of paid PR awards, S8UL won the Content Group of the Year at the Esports Awards 2024, considered one of the most recognized awards in international circuits. Game of the Year was awarded to Valorant, published by Riot Games. The Lifetime Achievement Award was granted to ESL Chief Jens Hilger, a well-respected figure in the industry who also initiated esports development in India.
Surprisingly, Naman Mathur, also known as Mortal from India, lost to several international talents like Tarik and Nadeshot. From 2022 to 2024, S8UL has won the Esports Content Group of the Year award. However, despite being nominated for Esports Personality of the Year again this time, Mathur failed to make a mark.
Interestingly, Riot was named Game Publisher of the Year, and Mobile Legends was awarded Mobile Esports Title of the Year. Valorant, being the Game of the Year, competed against titles such as Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends, and Dota 2.
An industry leader from a prominent esports team commented, “We received an invitation for the same esports award, but they asked for money, and we declined. This has been the trend for the past two years now. We do not believe in paid PR and awards. We believe in the performance of our esports teams rather than this kind of paid spectacle.”
It is interesting to watch if esports events are turning into paid opportunities for influencers and agencies like it did during Oscars.