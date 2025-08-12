SC reserves verdict in ₹2.5 lakh crore GST online gaming case | Gameskraft terms ₹21,000 crore GST demand ‘Absurd’

ADVERTISEMENT
Breaking: SC reserves verdict in Rs 2.5 lakh crore GST online gaming case
Senior counsels Arvind Datar, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, Tarun Gulati and C. Aryama Sundaram submitted final rejoinders to the Supreme Court.
“Rummy for stakes is still skill” — Gameskraft slams ₹21,000 crore GST ‘absurdity' in SC
According to the DGGI, any game played for stakes — whether it is a game of skill or of chance — amounts to gambling because the outcome is uncertain.
GCPL’s Harshdeep Chhabra on launching AI-led content factory, BARC reform, and why TV still reigns in India
From in-housing media planning to launching an AI-led content factory, GCPL is betting on data partnerships, attentive reach, and cultural insight to power its brand growth, while pushing for updated industry measurement systems.
Why are there so few Indian leaders at the helm of global ad companies?
Despite Indians leading tech, auto, and FMCG giants globally, adland's top floor remains largely off-limits, revealing uncomfortable truths about global leadership pipelines, systemic blind spots and the limits of “local brilliance.”
Meta’s financial ads go SEBI-verified: A leap toward safer investment advertising?
Meta requires all advertisers, even those based outside India, running investment-related campaigns aimed at Indian users to provide SEBI registration details. Storyboard18 consulted legal experts, ASCI, and content creators to evaluate the policy’s benefits and potential challenges.
