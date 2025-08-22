BCCI pledges full compliance with new Sports, Online Gaming laws

ADVERTISEMENT
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed unequivocal support for the central government's two landmark bills - the National Sports Governance law, 2025, and the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming bill, 2025 - and committed to abiding by them in their entirety, Times of India reported.
Speaking to TOI, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia emphasized that the board would follow the new regulations "in true letter and spirit."
Read More: Celebrity endorsements fuel online gaming addiction in youth, says I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Both legislations are expected to have a direct impact on the board's operations and sponsorship deals.
The Online Gaming Bill, which passed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday but is yet to become law, seeks to impose a blanket ban on all real-money gaming platforms and their promoters. This includes Dream11, the official shirt sponsor of the BCCI, which reportedly pays the board Rs 358 crore for sponsorship rights from July 2023 to March 2026.
"Once the act comes into force, we will examine it and, if permissible, continue sponsorship from online gaming companies; if not we will refrain," Saikia told TOI.
The National Sports Governance Law, 2025 formalizes India's stance on bilateral cricket with Pakistan, permitting participation in multi-national tournaments such as the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup in September, while still restricting bilateral series.
"The central government has considered the interests of players, teams, and future hosted events very carefully. We fully endorse the government's view and will abide by it 100%," Saikia added.
Reaffirming the BCCI's commitment, he concluded, "The BCCI will not go a single inch against the government's policy. We will fully abide by all central government directives, whether it concerns international sporting events or sponsorship. Everything will be followed in true letter and spirit," he said.