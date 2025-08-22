Celebrity endorsements fuel online gaming addiction in youth, says I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Celebrity and influencer endorsements are among the biggest triggers driving children and youngsters into online money gaming addiction, Union Minister for Electronics and Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, Moneycontrol reported.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, which proposes to ban all forms of online money games, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 21. The legislation aims to curb the growing addiction to online money games through a multi-pronged approach that includes advertising restrictions and financial safeguards.

Vaishnaw emphasized the role of celebrity endorsements in luring young players. "Doctors and mental health experts have said that the fundamental way in which youngsters get addicted to such games is through endorsements by celebrities and influencers," he told Moneycontrol. "This is the way they get addicted, and it keeps getting reinforced."

Under the new law, advertising of online money games by celebrities is strictly prohibited.

The bill also bars banks and other financial institutions from processing transactions for such platforms. Violators face stringent penalties: imprisonment of up to two years or fines of up to Rs 50 lakh for those who advertise, promote, or sponsor online money gaming services.

Financial intermediaries facilitating payments could face imprisonment of up to three years and fines reaching Rs 1 crore, the report added.

Vaishnaw added that addressing the problem at its financial root is key. "The most effective way of controlling this menace is at the source," he told MC, highlighting the government's focus on cutting off funding channels for such platforms.