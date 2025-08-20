Govt introduces Online Gaming Bill, 2025: Boost for E-sports, ban on online money games - I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Over the past 11 years, digital technologies have brought a major change in our lives. Digital India, Digital Public Infrastructure, UPI payment system, 5G connectivity, and the semiconductor ecosystem have together given a new identity to our country.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the use of technology across sectors has delivered immense benefits to citizens. At the same time, new risks have emerged, especially in the digital space.

It is therefore equally important to ensure that society is protected from potential harms of technology misuse. With this thought process, the Government has brought forward the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

This Bill encourages e-sports and online social games while prohibiting harmful online money gaming services, advertisements, and financial transactions related to them.

Bill also outlaws all online Betting and Gambling (Satta and Jua) activities – from Online Fantasy Sports to Online Gambling (like Poker, Rummy and other Card games) and Online Lotteries.

This is to protect our youth from predatory online Real Money Gaming apps - that manipulate them through misleading ‘monetary return promises’ into compulsive and addictive playing, that leaves entire families in financial distress.

The Government believes that the harms of addiction, financial losses, and even extreme consequences such as suicides associated with online money gaming can be prevented by prohibition of such activities. Additionally, online money gaming platforms are often misused for financial fraud, money laundering, terror financing and messaging activities that compromise national security.

Furthermore, this aligns the national laws for the digital domain with the existing laws for corresponding activities in the physical world, wherein betting and gambling are restricted or punishable – such as in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 as well as various State government legislations.

For the promotion of e-sports, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports will establish a dedicated framework. For online social games, the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) will extend support to online games that foster educational & cultural values, skill development and social engagement.

Thus, the Bill seeks to encourage the positive aspects of technology while protecting society from the adverse impacts of online money games.

Key Provisions of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025:

1. Promotion and Recognition of e-sports

- e-sports recognised as a legitimate form of competitive sport in India.

- Ministry of Sports to frame guidelines and standards for conduct of e-sports events.

- Establishment of training academies, research centres, and technology platforms for advancement of e-sports.

- Incentive schemes, awareness campaigns and integration of e-sports into broader sports policy initiatives.

2. Promotion of Social and Educational Games

- Central Government empowered to recognise, categorise, and register online social games.

- Facilitation of platforms for development and distribution of safe, age-appropriate social and educational games.

- Awareness programmes on the positive role of social games in recreation, skill-development and digital literacy.

- Support for cultural and educational gaming content aligned with Indian values.

3. Prohibition of Harmful Online Money Games

- Complete ban on offering, operating, or facilitating online money games, irrespective of whether based on skill, chance, or both.

- Ban on advertising and promotion of money games across all forms of media.

- Ban on financial transactions linked to online money games; banks and payment systems barred from processing such payments.

- Empowerment to block access to unlawful gaming platforms under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

4. Establishment of an Online Gaming Authority

- Central Government to establish a national-level Authority or designate any existing Authority or Authorities or any agency for oversight.

Functions include:

- Categorisation and registration of online games.

- Determination of whether a game qualifies as a money game.

- Handling complaints and grievances related to online games.

- Authority to issue guidelines, orders, and codes of practice to ensure compliance.

5. Offences and Penalties

- Offering or facilitating online money gaming: Imprisonment up to 3 years and/or fine up to ₹1 crore.

- Advertising money games: Imprisonment up to 2 years and/or fine up to ₹50 lakh.

- Financial transactions related to money games: Imprisonment up to 3 years and/or fine up to ₹1 crore.

- Repeat offences attract enhanced penalties, including imprisonment of 3–5 years and fines up to ₹2 crore.

- Offences under key sections to be cognizable and non-bailable.

6. Corporate and Institutional Liability

- Companies and their officers held liable for offences under the Act, unless they prove due diligence.

- Independent directors or non-executive directors not involved in decision-making are protected.

7. Powers of Investigation and Enforcement

- Central Government may authorise officers to investigate, search, and seize digital or physical property linked to offences.

- Officers empowered to enter, search, and arrest without warrant in certain cases of suspected offences.

- Provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 apply to investigations under the Act.

8. Rule-Making Powers and Delegated Legislation

Central Government empowered to make rules for:

- Promotion of e-sports and social gaming.

- Recognition, Categorisation and registration of online games.

- Powers and functioning of the Authority.

- Any other matter required or permitted to be prescribed under this Act.

Positive Impacts of the Bill

- Boost to Creative Economy: Enhances India’s role in global gaming exports, employment and innovation.

- Empowering Youth: Encourages constructive participation through e-sports and skill-based digital games.

- Safe Digital Environment: Protects families from predatory online money gaming practices.

- Global Leadership: Positions India as a leader in responsible gaming innovation and digital policy-making.