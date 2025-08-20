Online Gaming Bill 2025 introduced in Lok Sabha: All you need to know so far

ADVERTISEMENT
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, after receiving approval from the Union Cabinet earlier in the day. Tabled by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the bill seeks to outlaw online real-money gaming platforms and grants authorities the power to conduct searches and make arrests without a warrant. It also authorizes the central government to extend investigations into online gaming activities to “any place,” including computer systems, servers and communication devices.
