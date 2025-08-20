Breaking: Proposed TRP reforms will enable fair competition and accurate data: MoS I&B Dr L. Murugan

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Wednesday responded to questions pertaining to the Television Ratings Point system overhaul in the country, responding to these questions, Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, defended the Government’s recent steps to reform the ratings system.

Several Members of Parliament, including Yogender Chandolia, Dr. Hemang Joshi, Manoj Tiwari, Aparajita Sarangi, Ashish Dubey, Anil Firojiya, and Kangna Ranaut, have demanded clarity on the Government’s roadmap to modernise the Television Rating Points (TRP) framework. Their concerns range from the over-reliance on a TRP-centric model that encourages sensationalism to the urgent need for accurate measurement across both traditional television and digital platforms.

Responding to these questions, Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, defended the Government’s recent steps to reform the ratings system. He confirmed that draft amendments to the existing policy guidelines for television rating agencies have been published for public consultation on the Ministry’s website.

“The government has proposed reforms to the television audience measurement system. The draft amendments aim to enable fair competition, generate more accurate and representative data, and ensure that the TRP system accurately reflects the diverse and evolving media consumption habits of viewers across the country,” Murugan said.

He also clarified the scope and role of TRPs, explaining that these metrics, published by registered audience rating agencies, quantify the number of viewers of a channel or programme during a given time. “Individual channels decide the priority of a particular program or a news item,” he added, underlining that editorial decisions ultimately lie with broadcasters.

Murugan reiterated that the Government’s intent is to build a transparent, competitive, and technologically advanced audience measurement ecosystem. By inviting public consultation, the Ministry hopes to align reforms with industry expectations while addressing lawmakers’ concerns over sensationalism, unhealthy competition, and declining trust in news credibility.