Vigilance complaints fall 21% at I&B Ministry even as inspections intensify in FY25

The number of preliminary inquiries ordered jumped more than threefold to 83 in 2024–25 from 27 a year earlier, underscoring a more rigorous screening of complaints and inputs.

Vigilance enforcement within the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) showed a clear shift towards deeper scrutiny in 2024–25, even as the number of complaints declined. The Ministry and its media units received 234 fresh vigilance complaints during the year, a 21% drop from the 297 complaints recorded in 2023–24.

However, the reduction in complaints did not translate into lighter oversight. Instead, vigilance activity intensified, with the Ministry carrying out 22 regular inspections and 12 surprise inspections during the year, compared with 13 regular and seven surprise inspections in the previous year.

This heightened surveillance led to a sharp rise in preliminary scrutiny. The number of preliminary inquiries ordered jumped more than threefold to 83 in 2024–25 from 27 a year earlier, underscoring a more rigorous screening of complaints and inputs. The Ministry also received 53 preliminary inquiry reports during the year, slightly higher than the 48 reports received in 2023–24, reflecting faster movement of cases through the vigilance pipeline.

Disciplinary action remained broadly stable at the higher end of enforcement. While major penalty proceedings were initiated in eight new cases during 2024–25, down from 11 cases in the previous year, the number of cases in which major penalties were actually imposed remained largely unchanged at 22, compared with 23 in 2023–24.

Notably, the Ministry reported the imposition of minor penalties in five cases during the year, a category that did not feature in the previous year’s disclosures, pointing to more graduated disciplinary outcomes. Administrative actions also edged up, with six cases addressed through non-penal corrective measures, against five cases in 2023–24.

The Ministry expanded preventive vigilance efforts in FY25 through a three-month campaign (August 16–November 15, 2024) ahead of Vigilance Awareness Week, focusing on capacity building, systemic improvements, disposal of legacy complaints and digital vigilance tools .

Outreach activity also intensified. Participation in vigilance awareness programmes surged to 1,985 students in FY25, compared with 1,400 students in FY24, reflecting broader public engagement in integrity initiatives .

In line with Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines, the Ministry continued implementing the Integrity Pact framework in public procurement, overseen by two Independent External Monitors appointed for a three-year term beginning March 31, 2023.

FY25 data point to a transition from reactive vigilance to preventive and inspection-led oversight. While complaint volumes declined, the sharp rise in inspections and preliminary inquiries suggests tighter internal controls and earlier detection mechanisms. The stability in major penalties, alongside the emergence of minor penalties, indicates more nuanced enforcement rather than dilution.

For the Ministry, vigilance is increasingly being driven by systemic scrutiny rather than complaint volume, a shift that aligns with the CVC’s emphasis on preventive governance.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 8:08 AM