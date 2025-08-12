Nazara Technologies appoints Rohit Sharma as Executive Director to drive gaming growth

ADVERTISEMENT
Nazara Technologies Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of industry veteran Rohit Sharma as an Additional Director and Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director, marking a significant addition to its leadership team.
Sharma, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in video games and digital media, is best known as the founder and former CEO of POKKT Mobile Ads, one of the leading ad platforms for mobile games in India, Southeast Asia (SEA) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Following POKKT’s acquisition by Japan’s AnyMind Group in March 2020, he served as Global COO and Board Member, playing a key role in the company’s successful listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2023.
Before founding POKKT, Sharma was CEO – Digital Business at the Reliance ADA Group, where he built its gaming and digital businesses from the ground up. He holds a degree in Physics from Delhi University and an MBA from Lancaster University, UK, and is a recognised speaker at major global forums on digital media, mobile advertising and gaming.
The appointment comes as Nazara reported a strong year-on-year performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Consolidated net profit rose to ₹36.42 crore from ₹23.62 crore a year earlier, though revenue from operations fell 4.8% sequentially to ₹498.77 crore. Gaming contributed ₹240.92 crore in revenue, eSports ₹154.14 crore, and advertising technology ₹106.06 crore.
Industry watchers say Sharma’s extensive experience in scaling gaming and ad tech businesses across global markets could give Nazara an edge in expanding its footprint in high-growth geographies and strengthening its monetisation strategies.