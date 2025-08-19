‘Job hugging’ replaces job-hopping as workers cling to current roles, say consultants

The so-called Great Resignation has given way to what experts are now calling the Great Stay. But consultants argue that workers are not merely staying put; they are engaging in what has been dubbed “job hugging”.

The phrase, coined by organisational consulting firm Korn Ferry, refers to the act of holding onto one’s current job “for dear life.” The consultancy noted last week that the phenomenon has become increasingly evident in today’s uncertain labour market.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the rate at which workers voluntarily quit their roles — known as the quits rate — has remained around 2% since the beginning of the year. With the exception of the initial disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the most sustained period of low levels since early 2016, CNBC reported.

Laura Ullrich, director of economic research in North America at the Indeed Hiring Lab, explained that the quits rate serves as a barometer of workers’ confidence in the labour market. “They may be nervous about getting another job or aren’t enthusiastic about their ability to find one,” she observed.

Data from ZipRecruiter’s quarterly poll shows that the share of jobseekers who are “not confident at all” that there are “plenty of jobs” available has climbed steadily — rising from around 26% three years ago to 38% in the second quarter of 2025.

Ullrich mentioned stagnation in the labour market, and the rate at which people quit, or are subject to layoffs is lower.

An uncertain scenario

Matt Bohn, an executive search consultant at Korn Ferry, attributed the trend to global unease. He mentioned economic, political, global uncertainty as reasons for people a holding on. Bohn likened the behaviour to cautious investors who sit on the sidelines waiting for the right moment to act.

The hiring rate has also slumped to its lowest point in more than a decade, excluding the early days of the pandemic. Job growth has slowed sharply in recent months, reinforcing economists’ warnings of a wider economic slowdown. The ratio of job openings per unemployed worker has halved since its March 2022 peak of 2:1, falling to roughly 1:1 in June 2025, according to the latest federal data.

Risks of ‘hugging’ tightly

Ullrich pointed out that workers who stay put may be sacrificing wage growth, as job switchers typically enjoy stronger pay increases than those who remain in their roles.