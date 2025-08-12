Nazara posts ₹36.4 crore quarterly profit, Esports loss offsets gaming gains

ADVERTISEMENT
Nazara Technologies Limited, the gaming and sports media group, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹36.42 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, up from ₹23.62 crore a year earlier, despite a sequential revenue decline.
Revenue from operations stood at ₹498.77 crore, down 4.8% from ₹520.20 crore in the March quarter but nearly doubling from ₹250.08 crore in the same period last year. Profit before tax came in at ₹30.62 crore versus ₹5.72 crore in Q4 FY25 and ₹34.03 crore in Q1 FY25.
By segment, gaming contributed ₹240.92 crore in revenue, Esports ₹154.14 crore, and advertising technology ₹106.06 crore. The gaming division posted a segment profit of ₹18.1 crore, while eSports incurred a ₹24.35 crore loss.
The company flagged ongoing goods and services tax disputes involving certain subsidiaries and associates, with show cause notices totalling more than ₹11,87,000 lakh, though it maintains no liability is expected.
On a standalone basis, Nazara’s net profit surged to ₹27.61 crore from ₹6.53 crore in Q1 FY25, with revenues rising to ₹20.32 crore from ₹7.99 crore.
Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments
Curve Digital Entertainment Acquisition: Nazara UK, a wholly-owned subsidiary, completed the £21.7 million acquisition of UK-based Curve Digital Entertainment Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
Sportskeeda’s Wrestling IP Deal: Sportskeeda acquired the intellectual property of ITR Wrestling and TJR Wrestling for $1.25 million.
AFK Gaming Acquisition: Nodwin Gaming acquired a 92.3% stake in AFK Gaming Pvt. Ltd. for ₹7.58 crore.
Investment in STAN: Nazara Dubai committed up to $1 million for a 1.54% stake in Singapore-based Getstan Technologies Pte Ltd.