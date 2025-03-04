Star India files FIR against notorious betting company 1xBet for piracy

ADVERTISEMENT
The Bengaluru police have registered a case against the notorious illegal betting and gambling platform 1xBet for live-streaming the ICC Champions Trophy without authorization. Star has alleged that 1xBet is broadcasting the tournament despite not having a license or agreement to do so.
The FIR seeks the arrest of individuals in India involved in the platform's operation. It has been filed under Sections 43, 66, and 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which replaced the Indian Penal Code.
The case has been filed against unidentified individuals. Sources close to the development say that celebrities associated with 1xBet will be investigated to identify those involved in running its operations in India.
“Any telecast, transmission, or streaming without the company’s express permission violates Star’s copyright and broadcast reproduction rights,” the company stated in its complaint.
1xBet continues to operate illegally in India despite multiple government-imposed blocks. Storyboard18 previously reported on celebrities endorsing 1xBet in India. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in its advisory, has called for a ban on advertising such illegal betting and gambling platforms.
1xBet is based in Cyprus and licensed in Curaçao. The company is banned in multiple countries, including the US, UK, Russia, France, and Spain, due to its alleged involvement in money laundering and illegal gambling activities.