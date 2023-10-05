ICC and Meta unite: Top 500 Indian influencers as ambassadors for men's cricket World Cup 2023

International Cricket Council (ICC) has new ambassadors. They are India’s top creators. ICC has collaborated with Meta to engage India's top 500 influencers for the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. This initiative marks the largest creator campaign for any ICC tournament, as part of their digital content rights partnership. Over 500 creators will be engaged to enhance the digital experience of the tournament.

“Creators today are shaping culture and inspiring everyone around them with their creativity. At the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, we have handpicked 50 unique creators to deliver immersive and behind-the-scenes content to cricket fans globally, on our platforms – Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Threads,” said a Meta statement.

Then there will be the Super 50. Comprising 50 influencers, this group will provide personalized coverage of all 48 matches in the 50 overs tournament. They will delve into pre- and post-match insights, engage with commentators and ambassadors.

Creators handpicked from various regions of India ensure that each match has a representative in attendance, offering coverage tailored to their city and language.

Apart from ‘Super 50’, where creators have exclusive access to various opportunities, there will be many other creators attending matches and sharing their experience with their audiences.

“These experiences will bring a flavor of them attending matches, but also of their city and the fan following that exists in their city. This will be shared across their Reels, WhatsApp Channels, Instagram Broadcast Channels and Threads,” said a statement shared by Meta.

“To give fans unprecedented access to matches, and give creators a chance to be discovered nationally, we’ve kicked off one of our largest creator campaigns for any sporting event to date. We’re glad to work with ICC on this, and to have their support in unlocking the many social and fan experiences on our platforms. At the scale of this campaign, we’re hoping this revolutionizes the way cricket fans engage with the sport,” said Paras Sharma, director and head of content and community partnerships, Meta, India.

The initiative aligns with ICC’s initiative of looking for ways to reach new fans.