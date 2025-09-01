ICC Women's World Cup 2025 sees 297% prize money hike, surpasses Men's World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
In a landmark move for women's cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a record-breaking prize pool for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.
The champions will pocket $4.48 million (Rs 39.55 crore), a massive leap from the $1.32 million (Rs 11.65 crore) awarded in the last edition in 2022.
Overall, the eight-team tournament will feature a total prize purse of $13.88 million (Rs 122.5 crore) - a nearly 297% increase from the previous edition's $3.5 million (Rs 31 crore).
The announcement also makes history as the prize pot now surpasses the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, which offered $10 million (Rs 88.26 crore).
ICC Chairman Jay Shah hailed the development as a "defining milestone" for women's cricket in a statement, as per media reports. "This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment and reflects our clear commitment to the long-term growth of women’s cricket. Our message is simple: women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally,” he said.
Under the new structure:
- Runners-up will receive $2.24 million (Rs 19.77 crore), up from $600,000 (Rs 5.3 crore).
- Losing semi-finalists will get $1.12 million (Rs 9.89 crore) each, compared to $300,000 (Rs 2.65 crore) earlier.
- Group stage wins will fetch $34,314 (Rs 30.29 lakh) per match.
- Teams finishing fifth and sixth will take home $700,000 (Rs 62 lakh) each, while those placed seventh and eighth will earn $280,000 (Rs 24.71 lakh) each.
- Every participating team is guaranteed $250,000 (Rs 22 lakh).
The ICC underlined that the move is part of its long-term strategy to grow women's cricket globally and introduce pay parity with men's tournaments.
A similar decision was taken ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.
"Women's cricket is on a remarkable upward trajectory, and with this step we are confident the momentum will accelerate," Shah added, calling on fans, media sponsors, and boards to back the sport.