ICC Women's World Cup 2025 sees 297% prize money hike, surpasses Men's World Cup 2023

By  Storyboard18Sep 1, 2025 3:05 PM
The announcement also makes history as the prize pot now surpasses the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, which offered $10 million (₹88.26 crore). (Image credits: Firstpost)

In a landmark move for women's cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a record-breaking prize pool for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

The champions will pocket $4.48 million (Rs 39.55 crore), a massive leap from the $1.32 million (Rs 11.65 crore) awarded in the last edition in 2022.

Overall, the eight-team tournament will feature a total prize purse of $13.88 million (Rs 122.5 crore) - a nearly 297% increase from the previous edition's $3.5 million (Rs 31 crore).

The announcement also makes history as the prize pot now surpasses the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, which offered $10 million (Rs 88.26 crore).

ICC Chairman Jay Shah hailed the development as a "defining milestone" for women's cricket in a statement, as per media reports. "This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment and reflects our clear commitment to the long-term growth of women’s cricket. Our message is simple: women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally,” he said.

Under the new structure:

- Runners-up will receive $2.24 million (Rs 19.77 crore), up from $600,000 (Rs 5.3 crore).

- Losing semi-finalists will get $1.12 million (Rs 9.89 crore) each, compared to $300,000 (Rs 2.65 crore) earlier.

- Group stage wins will fetch $34,314 (Rs 30.29 lakh) per match.

- Teams finishing fifth and sixth will take home $700,000 (Rs 62 lakh) each, while those placed seventh and eighth will earn $280,000 (Rs 24.71 lakh) each.

- Every participating team is guaranteed $250,000 (Rs 22 lakh).

The ICC underlined that the move is part of its long-term strategy to grow women's cricket globally and introduce pay parity with men's tournaments.

A similar decision was taken ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

"Women's cricket is on a remarkable upward trajectory, and with this step we are confident the momentum will accelerate," Shah added, calling on fans, media sponsors, and boards to back the sport.


First Published on Sep 1, 2025 3:05 PM

