            

      Vi launches e-sports tournament ‘Vi Game to Fame’

      The tournament by the telecom operator- 'Vi Game to Fame’, will provide an international stage for budding e-sports enthusiasts.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 1, 2024 2:37 PM
      Vi launches e-sports tournament ‘Vi Game to Fame’
      The telecom operator, Vi forayed into gaming with a comprehensive mobile gaming platform, last year.

      The telecom operator Vi has announced the launch of its first-ever grassroots e-sports tournament – ‘Vi Game to Fame’. The aim to bring together amateur esports enthusiasts from across the country to compete, collaborate, showcase their skills and earn an opportunity to shine at not only national, but also at an international level.

      Last year, the company forayed into gaming with a comprehensive mobile gaming platform – Vi Games. Today, it offers many premium and free online games across Cloud Gaming, Casual Gaming, eSports, AAA Games, Multi-Player Games and more, that can be played on the Vi App.

      The first edition of the competition will kick off on October 1 and the registrations are open till October 5.

      Top 6 teams from the online qualifier will move to the finale round in the form of two groups and square off in a round-robin format at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, Asia’s largest tech fest.

      It is to be noted that India is among the top markets for gaming, accounting for approximately 20% of the world’s total mobile game downloads.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 1, 2024 2:37 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Digital

      ONDC's festive season boost: Incentives up to Rs 60 Lakh for network participants

      ONDC's festive season boost: Incentives up to Rs 60 Lakh for network participants

      Digital

      Arkansas sues YouTube, accusing platform of fuelling youth mental health crisis

      Arkansas sues YouTube, accusing platform of fuelling youth mental health crisis

      Digital

      EOW interrogates BookMyShow COO over Coldplay concert ticket black market allegations

      EOW interrogates BookMyShow COO over Coldplay concert ticket black market allegations

      Digital

      Stalwarts to deliberate on making India the next gaming Superpower at 2nd Indian Gaming Convention

      Stalwarts to deliberate on making India the next gaming Superpower at 2nd Indian Gaming Convention

      Digital

      More than nine in ten business leaders in India expect job displacement from AI: Study

      More than nine in ten business leaders in India expect job displacement from AI: Study

      Digital

      X (formerly Twitter) poised to resume operations in Brazil amid legal dispute

      X (formerly Twitter) poised to resume operations in Brazil amid legal dispute

      Digital

      X challenges Delhi court order to block Hindutva Watch account

      X challenges Delhi court order to block Hindutva Watch account