Vi launches e-sports tournament ‘Vi Game to Fame’

ADVERTISEMENT
The telecom operator Vi has announced the launch of its first-ever grassroots e-sports tournament – ‘Vi Game to Fame’. The aim to bring together amateur esports enthusiasts from across the country to compete, collaborate, showcase their skills and earn an opportunity to shine at not only national, but also at an international level.
Last year, the company forayed into gaming with a comprehensive mobile gaming platform – Vi Games. Today, it offers many premium and free online games across Cloud Gaming, Casual Gaming, eSports, AAA Games, Multi-Player Games and more, that can be played on the Vi App.
The first edition of the competition will kick off on October 1 and the registrations are open till October 5.
Top 6 teams from the online qualifier will move to the finale round in the form of two groups and square off in a round-robin format at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, Asia’s largest tech fest.
It is to be noted that India is among the top markets for gaming, accounting for approximately 20% of the world’s total mobile game downloads.