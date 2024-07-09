Women outpace men at workplace in India's gaming industry: Report

The female workforce in India's gaming industry has outpaced their male counterparts according to Primus Partners and EGROW’s research and analysis. India's gaming sector experienced a 20-fold increase in overall workforce between 2018 and 2023 with 97.56 CAGR. The workforce increased by 100% in 2018 to 2910% by 2023.

The report titled ‘India’s Booming Online Gaming Industry: A Potential Powerhouse’ mentioned that the male workforce exhibited a 69.88% CAGR from 2018-23. Whereas, the female workforce expansion outpaced overall growth, achieving 103.15% CAGR. The female workforce saw a notable gain of 740% in 2020 while 2021 saw an increase of 1640%. The number of employees in the 'Online Gaming' industry has grown at a CAGR of 97.5% from 2018 to 2023 in India.

India is the second-largest gaming community globally. According to Microsoft's estimates, there are more than 2 billion online gamers worldwide. Out of this, there were approximately 455 million gamers in India in 2023 EY-FICCI report mentioned.

Citing Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) data, the report mentioned that the online gaming industry offered approximately 40,000 direct jobs in 2021. According to the EY-FICCI report, there were 1 lakh employees in 2023, and this number is expected to go up to 250,000 by 2025.

The rise of the real-money skill game industry also provides unconventional career opportunities for youths such as professional gamers, data scientists, UI/UX analysts, etc. Key skills required for such jobs are: Machine Learning, Web 3.0, Fintech, Programming, Cyber Security, Game Mathematicians, Product design, Artificial Intelligence, Audio Engineering, Data Science, Animation, Cloud Computing, and Psychologist, the EGrow report added.