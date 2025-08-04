520+ job offers, Rs52 Crore in salaries: SRCC students land big jobs with McKinsey, BCG, Blackstone & more

ADVERTISEMENT
In a year marked by rising global uncertainty and shifting workforce dynamics, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), one of the country's premier commerce and economics institutions, has posted record-breaking placement results. The Recruitment Season 2024–25 saw over 520 offers rolled out to students, delivering a Gross Value of ₹51.5 crore - a 19% surge from the previous year.
More than 115 recruiters - including marquee global and Indian firms such as McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, Blackstone, Nomura, Meesho, AB InBev and D.E. Shaw, participated in the process, offering roles across consulting, finance, private equity, e-commerce and startups.
The highest package this year reached ₹36 lakh per annum, while the average stood at ₹9.8 lakh per annum, highlighting continued demand for SRCC’s undergraduate talent. “The Placement Cell at Shri Ram College of Commerce continues to embody the academic rigour and institutional vision that have long defined our legacy,” said Principal Professor Simrit Kaur. “The outcomes of the 2024–25 recruitment season...are a testament not only to the calibre of our students but to the sustained and strategic efforts of the Cell.”
Internship opportunities also climbed notably, with 120+ offers and a highest stipend of ₹2.2 lakh per month. The Gross Internship Value hit ₹57.2 lakh.
Beyond numbers, the Placement Cell’s season-long focus on grooming and guidance bore fruit. Over 80 corporate engagement sessions were conducted, benefitting more than 1,000 students. Among the highlights: sessions hosted by McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, and impact consulting firm Dalberg.
Recruiters noted the polish and preparedness of candidates. “The students we interacted with displayed strong analytical and problem-solving skills,” said Anuj Rikhye, Partner at Accuracy. Kriti Gambhir, Recruitment Analyst at WTW, echoed the sentiment: “The candidates...were not only well-prepared academically but also exhibited a high level of enthusiasm and eagerness to learn and contribute.”
Inclusivity remained a core pillar of this year’s efforts. Through its PwD Recruitment Drive, SRCC connected differently-abled students with recruiters like Accenture Strategy, Deloitte, Marico, and ICF Consulting. One beneficiary shared: “I express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to The Placement Cell, SRCC. They played a significant role in helping me secure my job at Accenture Strategy.”
Ashwath V K, Chief Secretary of the Placement Cell, summed up the season’s ethos: “Beyond the impressive numbers, what stays closest to our hearts is the support we give every student... Our aim has been to see every individual thrive.”